Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,866. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.