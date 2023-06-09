Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

DWL stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.59) on Monday. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,128.33.

In related news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith bought 81,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,166.48 ($123,280.06). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith acquired 81,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,166.48 ($123,280.06). Also, insider Philip Harrison acquired 23,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($36,991.86). Insiders purchased 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

