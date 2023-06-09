DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $31.00 at BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of DKNG opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

