Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 450,382 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $89,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,217,111 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

