Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400,948 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Golar LNG worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 305,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

