Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 688,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 343,509 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFHC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,539,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,097. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

