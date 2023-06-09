Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $28,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,786. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

