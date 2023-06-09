Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $33.19 Million Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 197,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,078,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,391 shares of company stock worth $19,742,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

VTYX traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 270,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

