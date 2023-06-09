Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $39.74 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $39,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,169,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $1,211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,737. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

