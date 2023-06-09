Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,863 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $50,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $106.07. 364,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,498. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

