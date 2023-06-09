Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,471,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434,502 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $42,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 690,746 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746,504. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

