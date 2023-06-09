Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,716 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,217 shares of company stock valued at $972,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of PRCT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,835. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

