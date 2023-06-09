DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong Sells 700 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

DTE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.96. 241,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

