DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,342. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
