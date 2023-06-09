Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $658,208.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 2,640,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,916. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

