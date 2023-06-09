Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $658,208.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 2,640,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,916. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
