e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $124.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,704. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

