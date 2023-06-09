East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

EWBC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 1,060,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

