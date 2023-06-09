eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $438.95 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,464.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00420301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00113657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,409,998,423,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,410,029,673,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

