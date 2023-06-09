Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.13. 224,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,758. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

