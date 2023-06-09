Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

