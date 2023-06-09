Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.