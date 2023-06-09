Elrond Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $35.03 or 0.00131754 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $894.51 million and $10.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,537,577 coins and its circulating supply is 25,532,425 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

