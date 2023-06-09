Eminence Capital LP Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,853,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 346,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Trading Down 1.3 %

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.