Eminence Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,368 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $101,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 503,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Z stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 957,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,857. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.