Eminence Capital LP Has $114.66 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.41% of Catalent worth $114,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

