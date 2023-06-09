Eminence Capital LP Has $40.67 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.48% of Peloton Interactive worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 146,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,411,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 260,517 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,234,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.