Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 2.53% of JFrog worth $52,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,208,104. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog Price Performance

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

FROG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 393,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,261. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

JFrog Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.