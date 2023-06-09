Eminence Capital LP Invests $90.34 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,322,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,339,000. Okta makes up approximately 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.83% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 1,375,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

