Eminence Capital LP Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.97. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

