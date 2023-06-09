Eminence Capital LP Sells 2,949,915 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949,915 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.50% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $76,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 486,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,164. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

