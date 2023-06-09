Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 20,086 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 734.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. 166,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

