Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,921. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

