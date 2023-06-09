Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 124,893 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 304.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 769,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

