Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. 625,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,786. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

