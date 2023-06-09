Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3,573.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 465,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,673. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.39.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

