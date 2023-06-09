Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $7.49 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 8,485,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

