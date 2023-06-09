Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 399,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,793. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,544,396 shares valued at $218,022,868. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

