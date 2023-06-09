Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 642.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 124,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,011. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

