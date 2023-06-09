Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $6.19 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.08. 467,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,786. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

