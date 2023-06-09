Enzyme Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Enzyme has a market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $17.47 or 0.00066047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

