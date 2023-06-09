EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.67.

EPAM opened at $211.21 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

