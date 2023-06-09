EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.67.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
EPAM opened at $211.21 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
