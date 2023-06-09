Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Eramet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
About Eramet
