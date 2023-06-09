Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eramet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

About Eramet

Get Rating

Eramet SA engages in the production of mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

