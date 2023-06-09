Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,801. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.