Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,082,000 after buying an additional 494,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. 75,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,935. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

