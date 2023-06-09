EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EverQuote worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,139 shares of company stock worth $187,771. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 274,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

