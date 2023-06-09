EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $154,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $157,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,788. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,041 shares of company stock worth $2,435,672 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

