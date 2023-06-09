EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $3.93. EVgo shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 3,857,739 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

EVgo Trading Down 16.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,528 shares of company stock worth $523,264. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

