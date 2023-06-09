F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,121. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

