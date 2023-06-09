F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

FFIV stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,121. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

