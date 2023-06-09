FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 0.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.00. 47,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 17,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

